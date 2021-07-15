Timothy J. Schroeder Sells 14,480 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $400,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.25. 12,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,725. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 2.72. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.05). On average, analysts forecast that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in INmune Bio by 40.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INMB. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. INmune Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

