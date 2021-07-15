Timothy P. Eckersley Sells 3,195 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $444,073.05.

Timothy P. Eckersley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of Allegion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04.

NYSE ALLE opened at $135.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $144.76.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALLE. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $131,548,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Allegion during the 4th quarter worth $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Allegion by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 789,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 2,556.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 333,748 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

