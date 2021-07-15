TitanSwap Market Cap Reaches $383.62 Million (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $383.62 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TitanSwap has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One TitanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.18 or 0.00022466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00050765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.33 or 0.00851706 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

TitanSwap Coin Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. It launched on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here . TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

