Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TVTY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Tivity Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

