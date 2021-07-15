Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 296,248 shares.The stock last traded at $24.95 and had previously closed at $25.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTY. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.01.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $108.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $15,997,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Tivity Health by 2,680.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 713,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 687,615 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the fourth quarter worth $12,878,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the first quarter worth $12,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health products primarily for seniors and older adults in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers to members of Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and group retiree plans; Prime Fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; virtual fitness experiences, including live instructor-led classes; and WholeHealth living program, a continuum of services related to complementary, alternative, and physical medicine.

