TOD’S’s (TODGF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:TODGF opened at $65.00 on Monday. TOD’S has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $74.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.29.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

