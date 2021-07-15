TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Short Interest Up 121.2% in June

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 121.2% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.7 days.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of TomTom to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get TomTom alerts:

TomTom stock remained flat at $$8.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.52. TomTom has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $11.40.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $158.14 million for the quarter.

About TomTom

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.