Tony Wood Acquires 34 Shares of Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) Stock

Meggitt PLC (LON:MGGT) insider Tony Wood purchased 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £149.94 ($195.90).

Tony Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Tony Wood acquired 31 shares of Meggitt stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34) per share, for a total transaction of £150.35 ($196.43).

Shares of Meggitt stock opened at GBX 429.30 ($5.61) on Thursday. Meggitt PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 245.10 ($3.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 533.60 ($6.97). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 481.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.82. The firm has a market cap of £3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -10.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGGT. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Meggitt from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 455 ($5.94) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meggitt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 450 ($5.88).

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

