Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$105.50. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$105.00, with a volume of 93,868 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.44.

The company has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$106.27.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total value of C$100,877.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,910,226.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,658 shares of company stock worth $177,499.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

