Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) shares dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.37 and last traded at $22.37. Approximately 1,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,095,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

In other Torrid news, CEO Elizabeth Munoz sold 252,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $4,961,790.68. Also, insider Anne Stephenson sold 11,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $235,562.16. Insiders have sold a total of 11,924,461 shares of company stock valued at $234,196,414 in the last three months.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

