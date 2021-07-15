Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 200.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $205,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TYG traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,417. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $31.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

