Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 734 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,084% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 put options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,173,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,736,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

SHLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.62.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

