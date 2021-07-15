Traders Purchase Large Volume of Meridian Bioscience Put Options (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 497 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 788% compared to the typical volume of 56 put options.

VIVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth $113,973,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $17.53 on Thursday. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a market cap of $759.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.