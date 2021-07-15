Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.35 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. Equities analysts predict that Translate Bio will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 17,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

