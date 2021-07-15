Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,150,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,003 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Travere Therapeutics worth $103,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,678,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,417,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $13.60 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $33.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TVTX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 198,940 shares in the company, valued at $5,218,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

