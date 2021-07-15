Troy R. Brown Sells 16,027 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Troy R. Brown sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $801,189.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $45.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.83.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $153,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 491,659 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $21,093,000 after acquiring an additional 34,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,937 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $15,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in Zumiez by 37.0% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Zumiez by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,093 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.