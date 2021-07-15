TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Director Acquires C$26,900.00 in Stock

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Director Joel Aaron Freudman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,900.

TRU stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.26. 180,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,756. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34. TRU Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.52.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. It holds an option to acquire an interest in the Rolling Pond property comprising 11 mineral licenses that covers 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland; and an option to acquire interests in the Golden Rose project covering an area of 167.25 square kilometers located in the southwestern portion of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

