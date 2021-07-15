TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Director Acquires C$26,900.00 in Stock

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) Director Joel Aaron Freudman purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,900.
TRU stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.26. 180,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,756. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.34. TRU Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$0.52.
TRU Precious Metals Company Profile
