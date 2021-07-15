Truist Begins Coverage on Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY)

Truist assumed coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

CNVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday. They set a buy rating and a $9.88 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Convey Holding Parent currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.86.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNVY opened at $8.79 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $14.29.

In other news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern acquired 38,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $508,531.20.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.