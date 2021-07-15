Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Short Interest Update

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 10,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 92,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 228,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,671,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 89,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 195,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,847,000 after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

TFC stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $62.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

