Truist Securiti Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) – Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lazydays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lazydays’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LAZY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LAZY opened at $21.14 on Thursday. Lazydays has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 23,584.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazydays by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lazydays news, CFO Nicholas J. Tomashot sold 2,500 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,917.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,300 shares of company stock worth $965,821. Corporate insiders own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.