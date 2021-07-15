Tsakos Energy Navigation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 624 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,100% compared to the average daily volume of 52 put options.

Shares of NYSE TNP traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.96. 3,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,505. The stock has a market cap of $144.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.47. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $91.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.48 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TNP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 9.8% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 96,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,620 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 36.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 28,320 shares in the last quarter. 22.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

