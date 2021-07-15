Tudor Pickering Raises Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target to C$42.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price lifted by Tudor Pickering to C$42.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OVV. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

Shares of OVV stock traded down C$1.00 on Thursday, hitting C$34.65. 149,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,496. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.05 billion and a PE ratio of -1.16. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$9.07 and a twelve month high of C$40.98.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.98 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

