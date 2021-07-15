Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMPM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 218.9% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TMPM stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Turmeric Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turmeric Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,144,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,397,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Turmeric Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Turmeric Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

