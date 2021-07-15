Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Director Sells $378,678.48 in Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Director Thomas Siering sold 52,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.23, for a total value of $378,678.48.

Thomas Siering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00.

NYSE:TWO opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.30% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

