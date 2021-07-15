u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank lowered shares of u-blox from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of u-blox in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

UBLXF stock opened at $72.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.17. u-blox has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $79.95.

u-blox Holding AG provides positioning and wireless communication solutions for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. Its solutions securely connect vehicles, industries, cities, buildings, and people. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

