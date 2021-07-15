Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ube Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ube Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion.

UBEOY stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. Ube Industries has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Ube Industries

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

