Ubiq (UBQ) Price Down 2.7% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ubiq has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a market cap of $8.47 million and $21,523.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,744.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,902.67 or 0.05993718 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.05 or 0.01417735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00392725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00136999 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.96 or 0.00607868 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.16 or 0.00403716 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.81 or 0.00314405 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

UBQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.