UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,528 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Investors Bancorp worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,831,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Investors Bancorp by 360.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,783 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 897,969 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.52. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.57%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

