UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 10,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 5,268.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medallia by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. dropped their price target on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Medallia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

NYSE MDLA opened at $31.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.14. Medallia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $210,553.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,415.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,242,070.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,003 shares of company stock valued at $10,364,912 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

