UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Dycom Industries worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Dycom Industries by 49.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 71.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

DY stock opened at $68.75 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

