UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 13,488 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,488 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000.

Several research firms recently commented on TCBI. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,815.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCBI stock opened at $62.58 on Thursday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.85 and a twelve month high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

