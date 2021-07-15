UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,307 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $23.88 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $808,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

