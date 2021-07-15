UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 77.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,018 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,181 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of TowneBank in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 19.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 2,210.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 100.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $30.01 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.45.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $182.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. TowneBank’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.