UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,056 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TBT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT opened at $18.08 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $14.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

