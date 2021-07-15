UBS Group AG Has $598,000 Stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Silvercorp Metals were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

SVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.95.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

