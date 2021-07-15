UBS Group AG Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 5,685.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CytomX Therapeutics were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTMX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $5.80 on Thursday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.69.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTMX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays cut CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $704,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.