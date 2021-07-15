UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,107 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,372 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, EVP Tara L. French purchased 1,843 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $30,133.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,843 shares of company stock valued at $63,133. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $819.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.77. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

