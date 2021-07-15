UBS Group AG Sells 12,070 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CALM. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CALM stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $46.66.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

