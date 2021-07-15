UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on UBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. UBS Group has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBS. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,441,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in UBS Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

