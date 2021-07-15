UBS Group Reiterates “€2.70” Price Target for Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D)

UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.68 ($3.16).

ETR O2D opened at €2.46 ($2.89) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €2.32. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a PE ratio of 22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of €2.63 ($3.09).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

