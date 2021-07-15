UBS Group Reiterates GBX 187 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).

VOD stock opened at GBX 117.48 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 391.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.28. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.

In other news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of Vodafone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

