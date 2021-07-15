UBS Group Reiterates GBX 187 Price Target for Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.18% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 174 ($2.27).
VOD stock opened at GBX 117.48 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 391.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.28. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
