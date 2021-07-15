UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signify in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS PHPPY remained flat at $$31.42 during trading hours on Thursday. 78 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599. Signify has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $35.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36.

Signify N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. The company offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, and outdoor environments that include smart cities.

