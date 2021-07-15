uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $9.20 on Thursday. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $259.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82.

Get uCloudlink Group alerts:

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%. Equities analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in uCloudlink Group stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About uCloudlink Group

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.