uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:UCL opened at $9.20 on Thursday. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $259.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82.
uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 134.59% and a negative net margin of 107.16%. Equities analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
About uCloudlink Group
uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.
Featured Article: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for uCloudlink Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uCloudlink Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.