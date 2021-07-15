UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UDG Healthcare plc provide services to the healthcare industry. The company’s operating segment consists of Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services, Sharp Packaging Services and Supply Chain Services. Ashfield Commercial & Medical Services division provides sales teams, healthcare communications, telesales, nurse educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance, regulatory and event management services. Sharp Packaging Service division provides contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. Supply Chain Services provides outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services. UDG Healthcare plc operates primarily in US, UK, Ireland and Germany. UDG Healthcare plc is based in Dublin, the Republic of Ireland. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on UDHCF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDG Healthcare from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded UDG Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of UDG Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS UDHCF opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.31. UDG Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $14.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.67.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

