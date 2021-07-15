UGAS (UGAS) One Day Volume Hits $108,446.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. UGAS has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $108,446.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, UGAS has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00050570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015265 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.33 or 0.00846383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

UGAS Coin Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB . UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

