UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Summit Insights

Summit Insights began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $40.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on UiPath from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $61.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78. UiPath has a 52 week low of $61.50 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,040,866 shares of company stock valued at $282,720,204.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

