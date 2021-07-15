Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $3.87 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 66,369 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 103,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 30,148 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 1st quarter valued at $728,000. 2.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

