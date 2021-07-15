United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,804,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,031,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,305,000 after acquiring an additional 237,275 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,264,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,392,000 after acquiring an additional 192,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth approximately $5,488,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.32. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $176.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

In other United Community Banks news, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

