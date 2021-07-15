United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Fire Group, Inc. is engaged in the business of writing property, casualty, and life insurances. The Company’s products include commercial insurance, personal insurance, life insurance and surety bonds. It also underwrites and brokers a limited amount of excess and surplus lines insurance. United Fire Group, Inc. is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30. United Fire Group has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $617.20 million, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.11.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Fire Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,528,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,791,000 after buying an additional 182,072 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,833,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,797,000 after buying an additional 175,658 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 508,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 264,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at $9,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

