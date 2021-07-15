United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Down 80.9% in June

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of United Lithium stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,070. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78.
United Lithium Company Profile
