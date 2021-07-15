United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) Short Interest Down 80.9% in June

United Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:ULTHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 80.9% from the June 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of United Lithium stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,070. United Lithium has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78.

United Lithium Company Profile

United Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for lithium deposits. The company holds interests in the Harry Lithium project; and the Vapor Lithium project consists of 4,200 hectares located in northern Chile. It also holds an option to acquire an interest in the Barbara Lake property comprising 56 mining claims that covers an area of approximately 2,147 hectares land in the Barbara Lake Area of the Thunder Bay Mining District, Ontario, Canada.

